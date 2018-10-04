FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 4

2 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points
lower at 7,500 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 

    * GLENCORE: Global miner Glencore and Japan's Tohoku Electric Power
 agreed on a price of $109.77 per tonne for supplies of thermal coal
from Australia for the year through September 2019, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter.
    * BHP: China's overseas expansion will spread over land that is home to more
than half the world's population, potentially boosting copper use by 1.6 million
tonnes, or roughly 7 percent of annual demand, major miner BHP,
said on Thursday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices moved in a narrow range on Thursday after losses in the
previous session, with robust U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from
Federal Reserve policymakers boosting the dollar.   
    * OIL: Oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous
session, pressured by rising U.S. inventories and after sources said Russia and
Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent to 7,510.28 points on
Wednesday as the pound held its ground after an appeal for party unity from
Prime Minister Theresa May over her Brexit plan, while Tesco had its worst
trading day in four years after a disappointing update. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Morses Club PLC           MCLM.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Ted Baker PLC             TED.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC  ICGT.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Electrocomponents PLC     ECM.L    Q2 2019 Trading Statement 
 DFS Furniture PLC         DFSD.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
