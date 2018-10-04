UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points lower at 7,500 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Global miner Glencore and Japan's Tohoku Electric Power agreed on a price of $109.77 per tonne for supplies of thermal coal from Australia for the year through September 2019, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. * BHP: China's overseas expansion will spread over land that is home to more than half the world's population, potentially boosting copper use by 1.6 million tonnes, or roughly 7 percent of annual demand, major miner BHP, said on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold prices moved in a narrow range on Thursday after losses in the previous session, with robust U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers boosting the dollar. * OIL: Oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising U.S. inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent to 7,510.28 points on Wednesday as the pound held its ground after an appeal for party unity from Prime Minister Theresa May over her Brexit plan, while Tesco had its worst trading day in four years after a disappointing update. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Morses Club PLC MCLM.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Ted Baker PLC TED.L Half Year 2019 Earnings ICG Enterprise Trust PLC ICGT.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L Q2 2019 Trading Statement DFS Furniture PLC DFSD.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)