UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

Oct 5 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher at 7,440 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* INTU: A consortium including British billionaire John Whittaker and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management is considering a bid for Intu Properties, the 2 billion-pound ($2.6 billion) shopping centre owner.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady early Friday as investors remained cautious after U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year peaks and ahead of monthly employment data, which if stronger could boost the Federal Reserve’s case for a tighter monetary policy.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as traders focused on U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports that are set to start next month to tighten global markets.

* The UK blue chip index fell 1.2 percent to 7,418.34 points on Thursday as rising U.S. yields took their toll across global stock markets.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)