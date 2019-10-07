Biotechnology
October 7, 2019 / 5:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 7

3 Min Read

    Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points at 7,143 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    *TESCO: John Kingman, who oversaw Britain's bailout of its banks in the
financial crisis and then led the body responsible for the shareholdings, is
being lined up as the chairman of the financial services arm of Tesco Plc
, Sky News reported on Saturday.
    *VODAFONE: Vodafone is testing innovative open access radio
technology in Britain - a first for Europe - in a move that could break the grip
Huawei         , Ericsson and Nokia hold on the telco
equipment market.
    *HSBC: The bank is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs as interim
Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn seeks to reduce costs across the banking
group, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
    *OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's heavy losses, with
traders fearing the global economic slowdown will weigh on future oil demand
growth while pegging hopes for a rebound on progress in talks this week on
ending the U.S.-China trade war.   
    *GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors were cautious ahead
of this week's Sino-U.S. trade talks following a report that Beijing would
likely disagree to a broad trade deal with the United States.
    *The UK blue-chip index rose 1.1% on Friday after encouraging U.S. job data
calmed investors' nerves but the bourse still posted its worst week since that
of Oct. 12 last year.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Newmark Security PLC              NWMS.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust  PHI.L      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                                          
 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC          ICGT.L     Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 PCI- PAL PLC                      PCIPP.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Physiomics PLC                    PYSM.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Plutus Powergen PLC               PPGL.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Angling Direct PLC                ANG.L      Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
