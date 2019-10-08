UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,214 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. *LSE: Hong Kong's bourse on Tuesday scrapped its unsolicited $39 billion approach for the stock Exchange after failing to convince LSE management to back a move that could have transformed both global financial services giants. *DS SMITH: Packaging firm Liqui-Box Corp on Monday agreed to sell its bag-in-box business to Peak Packaging to comply with requirements from Britain's competition watchdog over the U.S.-based company's takeover of DS Smith's plastics business. *EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS: Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc said on Monda, DBAY Advisors Limited, its third-largest shareholder, has been granted more time to make a firm takeover offer for the haulage company, and that their talks are ongoing. *GOLD: Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities ahead of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks in Washington. *OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by overnight gains in industrial commodities, while unrest in oil-producing countries Iraq and Ecuador raised concerns of supply disruption, adding to support. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.6% on Monday fuelled by hopes of an end to the stand-off between the world's two largest economies, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying his administration had a "very good chance" of making a trade deal with China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Physiomics PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Plutus Powergen PLC <PPGL.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PRS Reit PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release easyJet plc Q4 2019 Pre-Close Trading Statement Release YouGov PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Electrocomponents PLC Q2 2020 Trading Statement Release Stock Spirits Group PLC Pre-close Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)