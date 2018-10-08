UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,313 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * PRUDENTIAL PLC: Britain's largest listed insurer Prudential Plc is eager to make acquisitions in Asia and is eyeing distribution partnerships with banks in countries including Indonesia and Vietnam to boost growth, its Asia chief executive said. * GLENCORE: Australia's competition regular on Monday said that Port of Newcastle Operations Pty Ltd (PNO) must reduce its charges for ships entering the port to carry coal for global miner Glencore. * SCHRODERS, LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Asset manager Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group said on Sunday they were in discussions over a wealth management alliance. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar firmed after China's central bank eased its domestic policy to support the economy. * OIL: Brent crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday after Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran's oil exports next month, and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall from Iran. * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent on Friday amid persistent fears that U.S. interest rates may have to be raised quicker than expected. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bioventix PLC BVXP.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Angling Direct PLC ANG.L Half Year 2019 Earnings RPC Group PLC RPC.L Half Year 2019 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)