October 8, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 8

2 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
lower at 7,313 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * PRUDENTIAL PLC: Britain's largest listed insurer Prudential Plc is
eager to make acquisitions in Asia and is eyeing distribution partnerships with
banks in countries including Indonesia and Vietnam to boost growth, its Asia
chief executive said.
    * GLENCORE:  Australia's competition regular on Monday said that Port of
Newcastle Operations Pty Ltd (PNO) must reduce its charges for ships entering
the port to carry coal for global miner Glencore.
    * SCHRODERS, LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Asset manager Schroders Plc and
Lloyds Banking Group said on Sunday they were in discussions over a
wealth management alliance.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar firmed after
China's central bank eased its domestic policy to support the economy.

    * OIL: Brent crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday after
Washington said it may grant waivers to sanctions against Iran's oil exports
next month, and as Saudi Arabia was said to be replacing any potential shortfall
from Iran.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent on Friday amid persistent
fears that U.S. interest rates may have to be raised quicker than expected.
 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Bioventix PLC       BVXP.L  Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Angling Direct PLC  ANG.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 RPC Group PLC       RPC.L   Half Year 2019 Trading Statement
   
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
