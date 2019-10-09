UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. *BT: Milan prosecutors investigating an accounting scandal at the Italian unit of British Telecom have asked for the unit and 23 defendants, including three former top executives, to be sent to trial, three people with knowledge of the case said on Tuesday. *VODAFONE: The world's second largest mobile operator will shut 15% of its 7,700 stores in Europe and upgrade some of the remaining outlets as customers buy more online and change their expectations of in-store shopping, chief executive Nick Read said on Tuesday. *GSK: GlaxoSmithKline on Tuesday said it is recalling the popular heartburn medicine Zantac in all markets as a "precaution", days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found "unacceptable" levels of probable cancer-causing impurity in the drug. *OIL: Oil prices slipped for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as the prospect of the United States and China striking a trade deal in talks this week dimmed, raising uncertainties for global economic growth and oil demand. *GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Wednesday as sagging hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations sapped risk appetite, with markets watching closely for clues on monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.8% on Tuesday as domestic-focused stocks from Tesco to housebuilders sank on worries over a no-deal Brexit, while LSE fell after the Hong Kong bourse dropped its takeover bid. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Physiomics PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Plutus Powergen Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Volution Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PRS Reit PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release TR European Growth Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Trust PLC GVC Plc Q3 Trading Update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)