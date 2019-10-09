Biotechnology
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 9

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23
points at 7,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    *BT: Milan prosecutors investigating an accounting scandal at the Italian
unit of British Telecom have asked for the unit and 23 defendants,
including three former top executives, to be sent to trial, three people with
knowledge of the case said on Tuesday.
    *VODAFONE: The world's second largest mobile operator will shut 15%
of its 7,700 stores in Europe and upgrade some of the remaining outlets as
customers buy more online and change their expectations of in-store shopping,
chief executive Nick Read said on Tuesday.
    *GSK: GlaxoSmithKline on Tuesday said it is recalling the popular
heartburn medicine Zantac in all markets as a "precaution", days after the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration found "unacceptable" levels of probable
cancer-causing impurity in the drug.
    *OIL: Oil prices slipped for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as the
prospect of the United States and China striking a trade deal in talks this week
dimmed, raising uncertainties for global economic growth and oil
demand.   
    *GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Wednesday as sagging hopes for progress in
U.S.-China trade negotiations sapped risk appetite, with markets watching
closely for clues on monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.8% on Tuesday as domestic-focused
stocks from Tesco to housebuilders sank on worries over a no-deal Brexit, while
LSE fell after the Hong Kong bourse dropped its takeover bid.   
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
