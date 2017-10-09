FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 11 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
higher at 7,524.7 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC wants to appoint company insider John Flint as its
next chief executive and has approached regulators seeking their approval,
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said.
    * MONARCH AIRLINES/ BOEING: Boeing Co had pumped in more than 100
million pounds ($130 million) into Britain's Monarch Airlines           which
collapsed last week, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
    * EASYJET/AIR BERLIN: Talks between the insolvent carrier Air Berlin
 and easyJet over the sale of up to 30 planes are at risk of
falling apart, according to a report in Germany's B.Z. newspaper on Monday.

    * SKY/ TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group
said on Friday one of its titles had hacked the computer of a former
intelligence officer, an admission which critics said showed why his takeover of
European broadcaster Sky should be blocked.
    * BREXIT: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will meet GlaxoSmithKline
, Vodafone and HSBC and other major companies on Monday to hear
what they want from talks on Britain's relationship with the EU after Brexit.

    * UK LENDING: Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, said he
hoped a new requirement for lenders to hold more capital would dampen signs of a
"bit of exuberance" in credit card and personal lending to British consumers.

    * CONSUMER SPENDING: British consumer spending jumped in September, but not
by enough to halt a year-on-year decline that reflects rising living costs, a
survey by payments company Visa showed on Friday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent up at 7,522.87 points on Friday,
as political uncertainties linked to Theresa May's premiership pushed the pound
lower, giving a boost to dollar-earning groups such as pharma stocks.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Centamin PLC                               Q3 Production
 XP Power Ltd                               Q3 Trading Update
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.