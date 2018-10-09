FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9

3 Min Read

    Oct 9 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at
7,249 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * WPP: Ford Motor Co has chosen Omnicom's BBDO as its lead
creative advertising agency in a blow to its long-time partner WPP.

    * TESCO: Two former senior executives of Tesco abused their
positions to encourage practices that resulted in a 250 million pounds ($327
million) overstatement of expected profits and misled the stock market, a
prosecutor told a London court on Monday.
    * RPC: Plastic packaging maker RPC Group said on Monday that it had
given two private equity firms that are considering rival takeover offers more
time to make bids.
    * BP: Italy's ENI is set to acquire a 42.5 percent stake in BP's
 Libya acreage, according to a statement on Monday.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday drawing some safe-haven bids
from risk-averse investors as Asian stocks fell amid worries over a potential
slowdown in China's economic growth and as the dollar eased against the yen.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as more evidence emerged that crude
exports from Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, are declining in the run-up to
the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions and as a hurricane moved across the Gulf of
Mexico.
    * The UK blue chip index fell 1.2 percent on Monday as political risk
gripped Europe and caution set in again on Brexit, weighing on sterling.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Unite Group PLC           UTG.L   Trading Statement 
 Lidco Group PLC           LID.L   Half Year 2019 Earnings
 Kin and Carta PLC         KCT.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Ceres Power Holdings PLC  CWR.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Stock Spirits Group PLC   STCK.L  Pre-close Trading Statement
 Robert Walters            RWA.L   Q3 Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
