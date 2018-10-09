UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9

Oct 9 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,249 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WPP: Ford Motor Co has chosen Omnicom's BBDO as its lead creative advertising agency in a blow to its long-time partner WPP. * TESCO: Two former senior executives of Tesco abused their positions to encourage practices that resulted in a 250 million pounds ($327 million) overstatement of expected profits and misled the stock market, a prosecutor told a London court on Monday. * RPC: Plastic packaging maker RPC Group said on Monday that it had given two private equity firms that are considering rival takeover offers more time to make bids. * BP: Italy's ENI is set to acquire a 42.5 percent stake in BP's Libya acreage, according to a statement on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday drawing some safe-haven bids from risk-averse investors as Asian stocks fell amid worries over a potential slowdown in China's economic growth and as the dollar eased against the yen. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, are declining in the run-up to the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions and as a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico. * The UK blue chip index fell 1.2 percent on Monday as political risk gripped Europe and caution set in again on Brexit, weighing on sterling. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Unite Group PLC UTG.L Trading Statement Lidco Group PLC LID.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Kin and Carta PLC KCT.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Ceres Power Holdings PLC CWR.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L Pre-close Trading Statement Robert Walters RWA.L Q3 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)