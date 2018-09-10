FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 10

2 Min Read

    Sept 10 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19 points at
7,297 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday that U.S. health authorities
had asked for more information about its Nucala drug for use in combating
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
    * GOLD: Gold held on to a small loss from the previous session on Monday, as
the dollar firmed amid expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike
in September and fears of escalating trade tensions between the United States
and China.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. drilling for new production stalled
and as the market eyed tighter conditions once Washington's sanctions against
Iran's crude exports kick in from November.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 7,277.70 points on
Friday, as investors awaited news on whether the United States would impose new
tariffs on Chinese imports while a data breach at British Airways triggered a
fall in its owner's shares.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Associated British Foods PLC  ABF.L   Full Year Pre-Close Trading Statement
 Gulf Keystone                 GFP.L   Half Year Earnings
 Abcam PLC                     ABCA.L  Full Year Earnings
      
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
