UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 10

Sept 10 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19 points at 7,297 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday that U.S. health authorities had asked for more information about its Nucala drug for use in combating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). * GOLD: Gold held on to a small loss from the previous session on Monday, as the dollar firmed amid expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September and fears of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. drilling for new production stalled and as the market eyed tighter conditions once Washington's sanctions against Iran's crude exports kick in from November. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 7,277.70 points on Friday, as investors awaited news on whether the United States would impose new tariffs on Chinese imports while a data breach at British Airways triggered a fall in its owner's shares. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L Full Year Pre-Close Trading Statement Gulf Keystone GFP.L Half Year Earnings Abcam PLC ABCA.L Full Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)