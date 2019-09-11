UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25 points at 7,293 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3%. * OIL: Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday after an industry report said U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, but hovered near a four-week low hit in the previous session as risk appetite improved amid hopes of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank and fiscal stimulus measures from Germany, Europe's largest economy. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4% at 7267.95 points on Tuesday as hopes of imminent interest rate cuts from major central banks buoyed sentiment, while JD Sports jumped to an all-time high on upbeat results. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Galliford Try Full-year results S4 Capital Half- year results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)