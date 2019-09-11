London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 11

    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 25
points at 7,293 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
 up 0.3%.
    
    * OIL:  Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday after an industry report said
U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts
in a Reuters poll had forecast.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, but hovered near a four-week low
hit in the previous session as risk appetite improved amid hopes of an interest
rate cut by the European Central Bank and fiscal stimulus measures from Germany,
Europe's largest economy.   
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4% at 7267.95 points on Tuesday as
hopes of imminent interest rate cuts from major central banks buoyed sentiment,
while JD Sports jumped to an all-time high on upbeat results.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Galliford Try             Full-year results
 S4 Capital                Half- year results
 
 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
