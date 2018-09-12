UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,268 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is set to launch a new discount format next week, taking the fight directly to German discounters Aldi and Lidl who have been winning market share for a decade. * MORRISONS: Supermarket chain Morrisons is facing equal pay claims worth over 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday, seeking compensation for women who believe they were paid less than men in distribution centres. * RYANAIR: Pilots and cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany started a full-day walkout early on Wednesday to put pressure on management in labour talks with Europe's biggest low-cost carrier. * SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder and majority owner of Sports Direct, faces a potential shareholder revolt at the company's annual meeting on Wednesday, though he will not be present to hear any protests. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as a key technical resistance acted as a deterrent for the metal and the yuan weakened against the dollar on fears the U.S.-China trade war could escalate. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday following a report of declines in U.S. crude inventories and as looming sanctions against Iran raised expectations of tightening supply, while top producer Russia warned of a fragile global crude market. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, as shares in Britain's dollar-earning multinationals edged down amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, while Ashtead rose on results. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dunelm Group DNLM.L Full Year Earnings Galliford Try GFRD.L Full Year Earnings 1pm PLC OPM.L Full Year Earnings Concurrent Technologies PLC CNCT.L Half Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)