September 12, 2018 / 5:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12

3 Min Read

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower
at 7,268 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket
group, is set to launch a new discount format next week, taking
the fight directly to German discounters Aldi             and
Lidl who have been winning market share for a decade.

    * MORRISONS: Supermarket chain Morrisons is facing
equal pay claims worth over 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion),
law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday, seeking compensation for
women who believe they were paid less than men in distribution
centres.
    * RYANAIR: Pilots and cabin crew at Ryanair in
Germany started a full-day walkout early on Wednesday to put
pressure on management in labour talks with Europe's biggest
low-cost carrier. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder and
majority owner of Sports Direct, faces a potential
shareholder revolt at the company's annual meeting on Wednesday,
though he will not be present to hear any protests.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as a key
technical resistance acted as a deterrent for the metal and the
yuan weakened against the dollar on fears the U.S.-China trade
war could escalate. 
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday following a report of
declines in U.S. crude inventories and as looming sanctions
against Iran raised expectations of tightening supply, while top
producer Russia warned of a fragile global crude market.
 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on
Tuesday, as shares in Britain's dollar-earning multinationals
edged down amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing,
while Ashtead rose on results.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Dunelm Group                      DNLM.L   Full Year Earnings
 Galliford Try                     GFRD.L   Full Year Earnings
 1pm PLC                           OPM.L    Full Year Earnings
 Concurrent Technologies PLC       CNCT.L   Half Year Earnings
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
