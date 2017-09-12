UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7425.4 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting its 325,700 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday night, said sources familiar with plant operations. * CABOT: Cabot Credit Management's planned 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) initial public offering has been delayed by the resignation from its board of the former boss of Provident Financial. * STANCHART: Standard Chartered will meet Britain's Financial Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. * HSBC: China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd said HSBC was demanding the immediate repayment of loans from the company following one or more counts of default. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.5 percent at 7,413.59 points at close on Monday, boosted by financial stocks which surfed an insurance rally across Europe and the United States as estimates of the cost of Hurricane Irma dropped. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashtead Group PLC Q1 2018 Earnings Release Hilton Food Half Year 2017Earnings Release JD Sports Fashion Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)