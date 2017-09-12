FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 12
September 12, 2017 / 5:15 AM / in a month

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points higher at 7425.4 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting its 325,700 barrel
per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Monday night, said
sources familiar with plant operations.
    * CABOT: Cabot Credit Management's planned 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion)
initial public offering has been delayed by the resignation from its board of
the former boss of Provident Financial.
    * STANCHART: Standard Chartered will meet Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian
power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
    * HSBC: China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd said HSBC was
demanding the immediate repayment of loans from the company following one or
more counts of default.

    * The UK blue chip index was up 0.5 percent at 7,413.59 points at close on
Monday, boosted by financial stocks which surfed an insurance rally across
Europe and the United States as estimates of the cost of Hurricane Irma dropped.
  
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ashtead Group PLC                Q1 2018 Earnings Release
    Hilton Food                Half Year 2017Earnings Release
 JD Sports Fashion             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
      
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

