September 13, 2018 / 6:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 13

3 Min Read

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,308 on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SKY: Comcast Corp's bid of 14.75 pound for each Sky Plc
share will now remain open for acceptance until early October, the U.S. cable
giant said on Wednesday, adding that it has received valid acceptances for
shares representing 0.29 percent of Sky to date.
    * SPORTSDIRECT: Britain's Sports Direct officially ruled out a
takeover bid for Debenhams on Wednesday after an outgoing director of
the sportswear firm said the board had discussed combining the department store
group with House of Fraser.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could use up to 4 billion
pounds ($5.2 billion) of surplus capital to pay a special one-off dividend to
shareholders, the bank's Chairman Howard Davies told the Times in an interview
on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Thursday held steady near a more than one-week high
hit in the previous session, with hopes for a new round of U.S.-China trade
talks weighing on the dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing some of the strong gains from
the previous session, as economic concerns raised doubts about ongoing fuel
demand growth.
    * EX-DIVS: Melrose will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.26 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.55 percent up at 7,313.36 points on
Wednesday as stronger crude prices and a rally in tobacco stocks gave it a boost
while a profit warning hit energy provider SSE.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC  MRW.L    Earnings 
 Ricardo PLC                   RCDO.L   FY Earnings 
 Ophir Energy PLC              OPHR.L   HY Earnings 
 GVC Holdings                  GVC.L    HY Earnings 
 
        
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
