UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 13

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 points at 7,308 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * SKY: Comcast Corp's bid of 14.75 pound for each Sky Plc share will now remain open for acceptance until early October, the U.S. cable giant said on Wednesday, adding that it has received valid acceptances for shares representing 0.29 percent of Sky to date. * SPORTSDIRECT: Britain's Sports Direct officially ruled out a takeover bid for Debenhams on Wednesday after an outgoing director of the sportswear firm said the board had discussed combining the department store group with House of Fraser. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could use up to 4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) of surplus capital to pay a special one-off dividend to shareholders, the bank's Chairman Howard Davies told the Times in an interview on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices on Thursday held steady near a more than one-week high hit in the previous session, with hopes for a new round of U.S.-China trade talks weighing on the dollar. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing some of the strong gains from the previous session, as economic concerns raised doubts about ongoing fuel demand growth. * EX-DIVS: Melrose will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.26 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.55 percent up at 7,313.36 points on Wednesday as stronger crude prices and a rally in tobacco stocks gave it a boost while a profit warning hit energy provider SSE. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L Earnings Ricardo PLC RCDO.L FY Earnings Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L HY Earnings GVC Holdings GVC.L HY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)