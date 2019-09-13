UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points at 7,358 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * DIAGEO: Unions at Diageo are demanding a 5% pay rise for workers due to go on strike in Scotland later this month and believe the stoppages will cost the drinks company 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) a day, a source familiar with the matter said. * WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST: Woodford Patient Capital Trust, the listed trust run by under-fire money manager Neil Woodford, said its administrator Link Fund Solutions would cut the valuation of its stake in another of the company's holdings. * OIL: Oil futures fell as concerns about global growth and slowing demand lingered despite hints of progress on U.S.-China trade talks, setting up prices for weekly losses after days of swinging back and forth. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as improved risk appetite amid signs of a thaw in the long-drawn U.S.-China trade tiff drew investors away from the safe-haven metal, while palladium retreated slightly from a record peak hit in the previous session. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1% at 7344.67 points on Thursday as trade concerns were soothed by a two-week U.S. tariff reprieve on Chinese imports and Morrisons jumped on upbeat profit and forecast. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: J D Wetherspoon Full-Year Results SThree Trading Update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)