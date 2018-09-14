UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points higher at 7,296 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved AstraZeneca Plc's treatment for hairy cell leukemia, a slow-growing type of blood cancer. * RYANAIR: Ryanair faces a one-day walkout by cabin crew across five countries on Sept. 28 as unions step up pressure on Europe's biggest budget airline to accept local contracts. * RBS: British lawmakers on Friday accused Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Chief Executive Ross McEwan of withholding information when he gave evidence to their committee in January, a charge the CEO disputes. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data dimmed the case for a faster pace of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. * OIL: Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session, when prices fell the most in a month, as concerns about oil supply are countering worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, as it was weighed down by a stronger pound, while retailers fell as a strong update from supermarket group Morrisons failed to dispel competition worries. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L Full Year Earnings PV Crystalox Solar PLC PVCS.L Half Year Earnings Investec PLC INVP.L Pre-Close Briefing TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)