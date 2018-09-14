FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 5:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14

2 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15
points higher at 7,296 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it
approved AstraZeneca Plc's treatment for hairy cell leukemia, a
slow-growing type of blood cancer. 
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair faces a one-day walkout by cabin crew across five
countries on Sept. 28 as unions step up pressure on Europe's biggest budget
airline to accept local contracts.   
    * RBS: British lawmakers on Friday accused Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
Chief Executive Ross McEwan of withholding information when he gave evidence to
their committee in January, a charge the CEO disputes.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S.
consumer prices data dimmed the case for a faster pace of policy tightening by
the Federal Reserve.
    * OIL: Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous
session, when prices fell the most in a month, as concerns about oil supply are
countering worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent
demand.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, as it was
weighed down by a stronger pound, while retailers fell as a strong update from
supermarket group Morrisons failed to dispel competition worries.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 J D Wetherspoon PLC      JDW.L     Full Year Earnings 
 PV Crystalox Solar PLC   PVCS.L    Half Year Earnings 
 Investec PLC             INVP.L    Pre-Close Briefing
 
        
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
