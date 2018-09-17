UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,293 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOLD: Gold inched up on Monday as bargain-hunters bought the metal after prices dipped in the previous session, amid reports that the United States is set to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. * OIL: Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.3 percent on Friday as the mood was buoyed by easing trade worries, while Shire rose after China cleared Takeda's plans to buy the drugmaker. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tern PLC TERNT.L Half Year Earnings MP Evans Group Plc MPE.L Half Year Earnings City of London Investment Group Plc CLIG.L Full Year Earnings Dairy Crest Group Plc DCG.L Half Year Trading Statement Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L Pre-Close Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)