September 17, 2018 / 5:45 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

2 Min Read

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,293 on
Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * GOLD: Gold inched up on Monday as bargain-hunters bought the metal after
prices dipped in the previous session, amid reports that the United States is
set to impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports.
    * OIL: Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns
that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China,
outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran.
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.3 percent on Friday as the mood was
buoyed by easing trade worries, while Shire rose after China cleared Takeda's
plans to buy the drugmaker.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Tern PLC                             TERNT.L  Half Year Earnings
 MP Evans Group Plc                   MPE.L    Half Year Earnings
 City of London Investment Group Plc  CLIG.L   Full Year Earnings
 Dairy Crest Group Plc                DCG.L    Half Year Trading Statement
 Mitchells & Butlers                  MAB.L    Pre-Close Trading Statement
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
