UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,328 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WOODFORD, CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management Ltd disclosed a less than 5% stake in Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc as of Sept. 13, a filing showed on Monday. * BURBERRY: Italian designer Riccardo Tisci looked to Burberry's Victorian roots for the luxury British brand's latest line at London Fashion Week on Monday, mixing delicate lace with edgy street style for looks aimed at catering to different age groups. * OIL: Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks over the threat of a military response to attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities that cut the kingdom's output in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades. * GOLD: Gold traded steady on Tuesday as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of a widely expected rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.6% on Monday as non-oil stocks took a hit from mounting geopolitical risks and growth concerns after crude prices rose due to the attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Celtic PLC Full Year Celtic PLC Earnings Ingenta PLC Half Year Ingenta PLC Earnings Eagle Eye Solutions Full Year Eagle Eye Solutions Earnings Haydale Graphene Industries Full Year Haydale Graphene Industries Earnings NAHL Group PLC Half Year NAHL Group PLC Earnings Innovaderma PLC Full Year Innovaderma PLC Earnings K3 Capital Group PLC Full Year K3 Capital Group Earnings MJ Gleeson PLC Full Year MJ Gleeson PLC Earnings Springfield Properties PLC Full Year Springfield Properties Earnings JTC PLC Half Year JTC PLC Earnings French Connection Group PLC Half Year French Connection Group PLC Earnings Central Asia Metals PLC Half Year Central Asia Metals PLC Earnings Smart Metering Systems PLC Half Year Smart Metering Systems PLC Earnings Science in Sport PLC Half Year Science in Sport PLC Earnings Ocado Group PLC Q3 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement PV Crystalox Solar PLC Half Year PV Crystalox Solar PLC Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)