London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

    Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7
points higher at 7,328 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * WOODFORD, CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS: British asset manager Woodford
Investment Management Ltd disclosed a less than 5% stake in Circassia
Pharmaceuticals Plc as of Sept. 13, a filing showed on Monday. 

    * BURBERRY: Italian designer Riccardo Tisci looked to Burberry's Victorian
roots for the luxury British brand's latest line at London Fashion Week on
Monday, mixing delicate lace with edgy street style for looks aimed at catering
to different age groups.  
    * OIL: Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks
over the threat of a military response to attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil
facilities that cut the kingdom's output in half and sent prices soaring by the
most in decades.
    * GOLD: Gold traded steady on Tuesday as most traders stayed on the
sidelines ahead of a widely expected rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later
this week.
    * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.6% on Monday as non-oil stocks took a hit
from mounting geopolitical risks and growth concerns after crude prices rose due
to the attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
    
 Celtic PLC                              Full Year Celtic PLC Earnings 
 Ingenta PLC                             Half Year Ingenta PLC Earnings 
 Eagle Eye Solutions                     Full Year Eagle Eye Solutions Earnings
 Haydale Graphene Industries             Full Year Haydale Graphene Industries
                                         Earnings
 NAHL Group PLC                          Half Year NAHL Group PLC Earnings 
 Innovaderma PLC                         Full Year Innovaderma PLC Earnings 
 K3 Capital Group PLC                    Full Year K3 Capital Group Earnings 
 MJ Gleeson PLC                          Full Year MJ Gleeson PLC Earnings 
 Springfield Properties PLC              Full Year Springfield Properties
                                         Earnings 
 JTC PLC                                 Half Year JTC PLC Earnings 
 French Connection Group PLC             Half Year French Connection Group PLC
                                         Earnings 
 Central Asia Metals PLC                 Half Year Central Asia Metals PLC
                                         Earnings 
 Smart Metering Systems PLC              Half Year Smart Metering Systems PLC
                                         Earnings 
 Science in Sport PLC                    Half Year Science in Sport PLC
                                         Earnings 
 Ocado Group PLC                         Q3 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement 
 PV Crystalox Solar PLC                  Half Year PV Crystalox Solar PLC
                                         Earnings 
  
