September 18, 2018 / 5:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

3 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37
points lower at 7,265 points
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BP: BP Plc plans to shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU)
this week at its 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery to
begin an overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

    * SKY: Twenty-First Century Fox said on Monday that its 14 pounds
per share bid for Sky Plc will remain open for acceptances until
October 6.
    * UNILEVER: Unilever, shareholder Lindsell Train is likely
to use at least some of its shares to vote against the company's planned move to
the Netherlands, which will cost the consumer goods giant its spot in the
benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE index.
    * HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP: Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital said it
acquired about 7.5 million shares in Horizon Discovery Group from
Woodford Investment Management.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors sought safety in the U.S.
dollar amid concerns of slowing global trade after the United States imposed a
new round of tariffs on Chinese imports.
    * OIL: Oil markets fell on Tuesday as the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S.
trade war clouded the outlook for crude demand from the two countries, which are
the world's top two oil consumers.
    * The UK blue chip index closed closed down 0.03 percent at 7,302 points on
Monday after a choppy session as investors waited for the next move in the trade
dispute between China and the United States.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 JTC PLC                     JTC.L     Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Faroe Petroleum PLC         FPM.L     Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Judges Scientific PLC       JDG.L     Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Ocado Group PLC             OCDO.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Smart Metering Systems PLC  SMSS.L    Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Spire Healthcare Group PLC  SPI.L     Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
