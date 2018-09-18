UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37 points lower at 7,265 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: BP Plc plans to shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) this week at its 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery to begin an overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday. * SKY: Twenty-First Century Fox said on Monday that its 14 pounds per share bid for Sky Plc will remain open for acceptances until October 6. * UNILEVER: Unilever, shareholder Lindsell Train is likely to use at least some of its shares to vote against the company's planned move to the Netherlands, which will cost the consumer goods giant its spot in the benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE index. * HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP: Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital said it acquired about 7.5 million shares in Horizon Discovery Group from Woodford Investment Management. * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors sought safety in the U.S. dollar amid concerns of slowing global trade after the United States imposed a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. * OIL: Oil markets fell on Tuesday as the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war clouded the outlook for crude demand from the two countries, which are the world's top two oil consumers. * The UK blue chip index closed closed down 0.03 percent at 7,302 points on Monday after a choppy session as investors waited for the next move in the trade dispute between China and the United States. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: JTC PLC JTC.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Faroe Petroleum PLC FPM.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Judges Scientific PLC JDG.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Smart Metering Systems PLC SMSS.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L Half Year 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)