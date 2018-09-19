UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

Sept 19 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points higher at 7,312 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will go head to head with German rivals Aldi and Lidl on Wednesday by launching its own discount store format. * GSK: Nestle, Unilever, and Coca-Cola are among bidders for GlaxoSmithKline's Indian Horlicks nutrition business, expected to fetch more than $4 billion, four people familiar with the matter said. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar weakened despite another round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns that producers will not be able to respond to a shortfall in supply once U.S. sanctions on Iran are enacted outweighed a gain in stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.03 percent on Tuesday as investors took in their stride an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war., and losses among tobacco stocks were balanced by gains in miners and oil companies. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ergomed PLC ERGO.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Elektron Technology PLC EKT.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Pan African Resources PLC PAFR.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Central Asia Metals PLC CAML.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Kingfisher PLC KGF.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Babcock International Group BAB.L Trading Statement PLC TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)