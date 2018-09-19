FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
September 19, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

2 Min Read

    Sept 19 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
11 points higher at 7,312 on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket
group, will go head to head with German rivals Aldi            
and Lidl on Wednesday by launching its own discount store
format.
    * GSK: Nestle, Unilever, and
Coca-Cola are among bidders for GlaxoSmithKline's
Indian Horlicks nutrition business, expected to fetch more than
$4 billion, four people familiar with the matter said.

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as the dollar
weakened despite another round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the
Sino-U.S. trade dispute.
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns that
producers will not be able to respond to a shortfall in supply
once U.S. sanctions on Iran are enacted outweighed a gain in
stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user.
 
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.03 percent on Tuesday
as investors took in their stride an escalation in the
U.S.-China trade war., and losses among tobacco stocks were
balanced by gains in miners and oil companies. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ergomed PLC                     ERGO.L  Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Elektron Technology PLC         EKT.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Pan African Resources PLC       PAFR.L  Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Central Asia Metals PLC         CAML.L  Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Kingfisher PLC                  KGF.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Babcock International Group     BAB.L   Trading Statement 
 PLC                                     
 
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.