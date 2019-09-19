UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,300 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: BP Plc began a planned overhaul on Wednesday of the small gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. * GSK: An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their addiction. * COCA-COLA HBC: Coca-Cola HBC, which bottles Coca-Cola products in Europe, has agreed to buy Italian mineral water maker and sparkling beverage company Lurisia in a deal worth 88 million euros ($97 million), it said on Wednesday. * THOMAS COOK: A panel of bankers will rule on Thursday whether some investors in Thomas Cook's credit are due a payout under bankruptcy rules, a decision that could smooth a rescue of the world's oldest travel company. * CHARLES TAYLOR: British insurance services firm Charles Taylor Plc said on Thursday it agreed to a 261 million pounds($325.15 million)takeover by a firm backed by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Thursday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia's pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after declining up to 1% in the previous session as lack of clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future monetary policy easing kept markets cautious. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.1% lower on Wednesday, underperforming its European peers ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, with home improvement retailer Kingfisher falling the most on the bourse as it struggled to lift its earnings. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Cambridge Cognition Half Year Cambridge Cognition Earnings Safestyle UK PLC Half Year Safestyle UK PLC Earnings Xeros Technology Group PLC Half Year Xeros Technology Earnings Allied Minds PLC Half Year Allied Minds PLC Earnings Wilmington PLC Full Year Wilmington PLC Earnings Clinigen Group PLC Full Year Clinigen Group PLC Earnings Kier Group PLC Full Year Kier Group PLC Earnings Next PLC Half Year Next PLC Earnings IG Group Holdings PLC Q1 IG Group Holdings Trading Statement Saga PLC Half Year Saga PLC Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)