UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,338 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BAT: British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday its board has identified a lead candidate to succeed Chief Executive Nicandro Durante, who has said he intends to retire on April 1, 2019, after nearly 37 years with the company. * ASTRAZENECA: With smart cancer diagnostics, one-stop-shop diabetes kits and AI systems to improve ambulance pick-ups for patients with chest pain, AstraZeneca aims to move from simply supplying drugs to become a broad healthcare provider in China. * EQUIFAX: A British regulator on Thursday fined credit reference company Equifax Inc's UK arm, Equifax Ltd, 500,000 pounds for failing to protect the personal information of up to 15 million people in Britain during a 2017 cyber attack. * RYANAIR: The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday that it expected industrial unrest at Ryanair across Europe to continue for the foreseeable future. * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is going head-to-head with fast-growing German discounters Aldi and Lidl on price with a new grocery store it says will be the cheapest in town. * OIL: Oil rose for a third day on Thursday amid another drawdown in U.S. inventories and strong U.S. gasoline demand, while signs OPEC may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also supported prices. * GOLD: Gold prices nudged up on Thursday as the dollar softened amid easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. * EX-DIVS: GVC Holdings Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.34 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.42 percent higher at 7331.12 points on Wednesday, hitting a near two-week high as investors focused on hopes a U.S.-China trade war was losing intensity. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: French Connection Group Plc FCCN.L Half Year 2019 Earnings SOCO International Plc SIA.L Half Year 2018 Earnings SCISYS SSY.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Kier Group Plc KIE.L Full Year 2018 Earnings IG Group Holdings Plc IGG.L Q1 Trading Statement Summit Therapeutics Plc SUMM.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Lamprell Plc LAM.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Safestyle UK Plc SFES.L Half Year 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)