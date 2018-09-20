FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 5:56 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 20

3 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7
points higher at 7,338 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BAT: British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday its board has
identified a lead candidate to succeed Chief Executive Nicandro Durante, who has
said he intends to retire on April 1, 2019, after nearly 37 years with the
company.
    * ASTRAZENECA: With smart cancer diagnostics, one-stop-shop diabetes kits
and AI systems to improve ambulance pick-ups for patients with chest pain,
AstraZeneca aims to move from simply supplying drugs to become a broad
healthcare provider in China.
    * EQUIFAX: A British regulator on Thursday fined credit reference company
Equifax Inc's UK arm, Equifax Ltd, 500,000 pounds for failing to protect
the personal information of up to 15 million people in Britain during a 2017
cyber attack.
    * RYANAIR: The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Wednesday
that it expected industrial unrest at Ryanair across Europe to continue
for the foreseeable future.
    * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is going head-to-head
with fast-growing German discounters Aldi and Lidl on price with a new grocery
store it says will be the cheapest in town.
    * OIL: Oil rose for a third day on Thursday amid another drawdown in U.S.
inventories and strong U.S. gasoline demand, while signs OPEC may not raise
output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also supported prices.

    * GOLD: Gold prices nudged up on Thursday as the dollar softened amid easing
Sino-U.S. trade tensions and ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

    * EX-DIVS: GVC Holdings Plc will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.34 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.42 percent higher at 7331.12 points on
Wednesday, hitting a near two-week high as investors focused on hopes a
U.S.-China trade war was losing intensity.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 French Connection Group Plc      FCCN.L  Half Year 2019 Earnings
 SOCO International Plc           SIA.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings
 SCISYS                           SSY.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Kier Group Plc                   KIE.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings
 IG Group Holdings Plc            IGG.L   Q1 Trading Statement
 Summit Therapeutics Plc          SUMM.L  Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Lamprell Plc                     LAM.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Safestyle UK Plc                 SFES.L  Half Year 2018 Earnings
 
      
 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
