UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower at 7,327 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Pakistan has approved the construction of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals by groups that include Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell, aiming to triple imports and ease the country's chronic gas shortage, Pakistan's oil minister said on Friday. * BAE Systems has been awarded a $495 million U.S. defense contract for receiver/processors and high band receivers in support of the ALR-56C Digital Upgrade, the Pentagon said on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices were on track for a more-than-7% jump this week, their biggest in months, as early trading on Friday saw gains extended on fresh tensions in the Middle East after a key Saudi Arabian supply hub was knocked out in an attack last weekend. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for their first weekly gain in one month, supported by a softer dollar and caution about developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.6% higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a guarded stance on future interest rate cuts lifted London's blue-chip index on Thursday, while clothing retailer Next wilted after a disappointing start to autumn trading. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hurricane Energy PLC Half Year Hurricane Energy Earnings Smiths Group PLC Full Year Smiths Group Earnings Investec PLC Investec Pre-Close Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)