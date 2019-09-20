London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 20

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30
points lower at 7,327 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Pakistan has approved the construction of five liquefied natural
gas (LNG) terminals by groups that include Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal
Dutch Shell, aiming to triple imports and ease the country's chronic
gas shortage, Pakistan's oil minister said on Friday.
    * BAE Systems has been awarded a $495 million U.S. defense contract
for receiver/processors and high band receivers in support of the ALR-56C
Digital Upgrade, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil prices were on track for a more-than-7% jump this week, their
biggest in months, as early trading on Friday saw gains extended on fresh
tensions in the Middle East after a key Saudi Arabian supply hub was knocked out
in an attack last weekend.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were set for their first
weekly gain in one month, supported by a softer dollar and caution about
developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks.
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.6% higher on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve adopted a guarded stance on future interest rate cuts lifted
London's blue-chip index on Thursday, while clothing retailer Next wilted after
a disappointing start to autumn trading.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Hurricane Energy PLC            Half Year Hurricane Energy Earnings
 Smiths Group PLC                Full Year Smiths Group Earnings
 Investec PLC                    Investec Pre-Close Statement
     * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
