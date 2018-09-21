FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 21

3 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points higher at 7,389 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in talks to sell its assets in a
Gulf of Mexico oilfield to Focus Oil to pay for its takeover of BG Group Plc,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with matter.
    * SKY: A protracted $34 billion bidding war for European broadcaster Sky
 between U.S. rivals Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox
 is likely to be settled by a quick-fire auction on Saturday.

    * VODAFONE: Vodafone said it would have 1,000 5G-enabled network
sites in Britain by 2020, delivering blisteringly fast speeds and near-instant
response times that it demonstrated by making Britain's first holographic mobile
call on Thursday.
    * BREXIT: Britain's anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP)
launched a set of populist policies on Friday hoping to revive their dwindling
political influence and capitalise on outrage over the government's handling of
Brexit.
    * ACCOUNTING FIRMS: The "big four" accounting firms could be broken up under
plans by UK's Labour Party to overhaul the auditing industry, Britain's shadow
chancellor John McDonnell told The Financial Times on Friday. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Friday after falling in the previous session
as U.S. President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices ahead of its
meeting in Algeria this weekend.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Friday to a one-week high as the dollar
weakened on receding fears of a full-blown Sino-U.S. trade war, keeping the
yellow metal on track for its first weekly gain in four.
    * UK TAX: Support in Britain for increased levels of tax to fund more public
spending has hit a 15-year high, according to a survey published on Friday,
after nearly a decade of government efforts to cut its budget deficits.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent points higher at 7,367.32 on
Thursday as UK shares lagged their European peers on a trade war relief rally,
after better-than-expected UK retail data boosted the pound which acts as an
accounting drag on their foreign revenues. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Smiths Group Plc                       Full Year 2018 Earnings
 SIG Plc                                Half Year 2018 Earnings
 SCISYS                                 Half Year 2018 Earnings
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
