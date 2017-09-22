FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 22
September 22, 2017 / 5:27 AM / in a month

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23
points at 7,241.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RIO TINTO: Flush with cash, Rio Tinto said it would buy back an
additional $2.5 billion worth of its shares, dishing out the proceeds from a
sale of coal assets earlier than some had expected.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary on Thursday scrambled to
placate pilots and reassure investors as the airline's annual general meeting
was dominated by the cancellation of 2,000 flights in a "cock-up" that exposed
major staffing issues.
    * COBHAM: Former Airbus UK President Paul Kahn is set to be appointed to a
top sector position at Cobham Plc, helping Chief Executive David
Lockwood lead a turnaround of the struggling British defence supplier, two
industry sources said.
    * CAPITA: Capita staff represented by trade union Unite have voted
to go on strike for six days from Oct. 5 in protest at changes to the company's
pension scheme, Unite said on Thursday. 
    * GOLD: Gold rebounded from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in
tensions between the United States and North Korea prompted investors to seek
out the safe-haven asset.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Friday as the market
waited to see whether major oil producers would extend supply cuts beyond March
at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent lower at
7,263.90 points on Thursday, as concerns about consumption dragged on the index,
partly offset by gains among banks after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that
another rate rise was on the cards this year.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Smiths Group                Full Year Earnings Release
 Saga PLC                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Lamprell PLC                Half Year Earnings Release
       
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

