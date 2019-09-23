Biotechnology
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 23

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6
points lower at 7,339 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * THOMAS COOK: The world's oldest travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed
on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and
sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history. 

    * MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer Group Plc said on Saturday its
Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer was stepping down after little more than
a year, a further setback as the retailer is demoted from Britain's leading
share index.
    * BAT: British American Tobacco Plc, the maker of Vype and Vuse
e-cigarettes, said as far as it knows, none of its products were involved in
recent cases of vaping-related illnesses in the United States.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair pilots based in the United Kingdom have cancelled
five days of strikes set for this month, as unions and the low-cost airline gear
up for further talks.
    * BRITAIN/IRAN: Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi
oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a
joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose to their highest in two sessions on Monday amid
concerns about oil supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and elevated tensions in
Middle East.
    * GOLD:  Gold prices were unchanged on Monday, as investors remained on the
sidelines awaiting clarity on U.S.-China trade talks, while escalating tensions
in the Middle East provided some support.
    * The UK blue chip index dipped by 0.2% on Friday as sterling hit
multi-month highs after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said
that a Brexit deal is still possible.
    
