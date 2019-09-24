UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points at 7,350 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * METRO BANK: Troubled British lender Metro Bank Plc ditched a 250 million pound ($311 million) bond issue on Monday after failing to attract investors despite offering a hefty yield * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook's German holiday airline Condor and Nordic business, the Ving group, will continue operating despite its parent company's collapse. * WOODFORD: The suspension of money manager Neil Woodford's Equity Income fund until December remains in place, the fund's authorised corporate director said on Monday at its monthly review of the lock-up. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, having risen to a more than two-week peak in the previous session on global slowdown fears and tensions in the Middle East, while an improved Sino-U.S. trade tone weighed on the yellow metal. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data from Europe and Japan focused market attention on the gloomy outlook for demand and away from uncertainty around supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia. * The UK blue chip index fell 0.3% on Monday as weak German economic data weighed on banking shares, offsetting a surge in travel operators and airlines after the collapse of the world's oldest travel firm Thomas Cook. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pennant International Half Year Earnings Release Animalcare Group Half Year Earnings Release DP Poland Half Year Earnings Release Digitalbox Half Year Earnings Release Fireangel Safety Technology Half Year Earnings Release Flowtech Fluidpower Half Year Earnings Release Card Factory Half Year Earnings Release Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Half Year Earnings Release Diurnal Group Full Year Earnings Release Ten Entertainment Group Half Year Earnings Release Close Brothers Group Full Year Earnings Release Town Centre Securities Full Year Earnings Release Moss Bros Group Half Year Earnings Release Alliance Pharma Half Year Earnings Release M&C Saatchi Half Year Earnings Release Blancco Technology Group Half Year Earnings Release AA PLC Half Year Earnings Release Manchester United Q4 Earnings Release A.G.Barr Half Year Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)