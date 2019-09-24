London Market Report
September 24, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 24

    Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24
points at 7,350 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
     * METRO BANK: Troubled British lender Metro Bank Plc ditched a 250
million pound ($311 million) bond issue on Monday after failing to attract
investors despite offering a hefty yield    
     * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook's German holiday airline Condor and
Nordic business, the Ving group, will continue operating despite its parent
company's collapse.
     * WOODFORD: The suspension of money manager Neil Woodford's Equity Income
fund until December remains in place, the fund's authorised corporate director
said on Monday at its monthly review of the lock-up.       
     * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, having risen to a more than
two-week peak in the previous session on global slowdown fears and tensions in
the Middle East, while an improved Sino-U.S. trade tone weighed on the yellow
metal.   
     * OIL: Oil prices eased on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data from Europe
and Japan focused market attention on the gloomy outlook for demand and away
from uncertainty around supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia.    
     * The UK blue chip index fell 0.3% on Monday as weak German economic data
weighed on banking shares, offsetting a surge in travel operators and airlines
after the collapse of the world's oldest travel firm Thomas Cook.
    
     * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
        
 Pennant International                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Animalcare Group                               Half Year Earnings Release
 DP Poland                                      Half Year Earnings Release
 Digitalbox                                     Half Year Earnings Release
 Fireangel Safety Technology                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Flowtech Fluidpower                            Half Year Earnings Release
 Card Factory                                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)              Half Year Earnings Release
 Diurnal Group                                  Full Year Earnings Release
 Ten Entertainment Group                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Close Brothers Group                           Full Year Earnings Release
 Town Centre Securities                         Full Year Earnings Release
 Moss Bros Group                                Half Year Earnings Release
 Alliance Pharma                                Half Year Earnings Release
 M&C Saatchi                                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Blancco Technology Group                       Half Year Earnings Release
 AA PLC                                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Manchester United                              Q4 Earnings Release
 A.G.Barr                                       Half Year Earnings Release
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
