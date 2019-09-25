Biotechnology
September 25, 2019 / 5:47 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 25

4 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17
points at 7,274 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * THOMAS COOK: Germany will guarantee a 380 million euro bridging loan for
Condor, the German airline owned by insolvent British travel operator Thomas
Cook, to enable it to continue flying and save jobs, the economy
minister said on Tuesday.    
    * IP GROUP: Embattled fund manager Neil Woodford is set to sell his entire
stake in British intellectual property company IP Group in an
accelerated book build, the bookrunner said on Tuesday.    
    * FINANCIAL ADVISERS: Britain's markets watchdog threatened on Tuesday to
close "every single advisory firm" that continues to wrongly tell people to cash
in their defined benefit pensions.    
    * OIL: Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on worries about
falling fuel demand after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments doused optimism
over U.S.-China trade talks and reignited concerns on global economic growth.
   
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as some investors booked
profit, but the metal remained supported below a three-week peak hit in the
prior session as the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President
Donald Trump stoked political worries.
    * The UK blue chip index closed close 0.5% lower on Tuesday after the
Supreme Court ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut
down parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Hornby PLC                                  AGM Statement
 Crown Place VCT PLC                         Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Netcall PLC                                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 1pm PLC                                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Ergomed PLC                                 Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Premier Technical Services    <PTSG.L^H19>  Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Directa Plus PLC                            Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Marble Point Loan Financing                 Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 RBG Holdings PLC                            Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Immotion Group PLC                          Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 United Utilities Group PLC                  Pre-Close Trading Statement
 Corero Network Security PLC                 Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Trans-Siberian Gold PLC                     Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 President Energy PLC                        Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Allergy Therapeutics PLC                    Full Year Earnings Release
 Synairgen PLC                               Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Mission Marketing Group PLC                 Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Goldplat PLC                                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Boohoo Group PLC                            Interim 2020 Earnings Release
 Babcock International Group                 Trading Statement
 PZ Cussons PLC                              Trading Statement
 Halma PLC                                   Half Year 2020 Trading Statement
 Vela Technologies PLC                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below