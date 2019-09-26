UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 26

London Market Report
    Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6
points to 7,284 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SAINSBURY: The chief executive of Britain's Sainsbury's has
reaffirmed his commitment to leading the supermarket group, saying a major
investor event on Wednesday was not a beauty contest for his potential
replacement.
    * PRUDENTIAL: Professional loan provider will spin off its UK and
European insurance and asset management business M&G in October, Britain's
largest insurer said in a prospectus published on Wednesday, dividing the
insurance giant into two large-cap stocks.
    * BAE SYSTEMS: British military equipment manufacturer, has been
awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for production of the Advanced
Precision Kill Weapon System, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.    
    * OIL: Oil prices held nearly flat after U.S. President Donald Trump said a
resolution to the China-U.S. trade rift would come sooner-than-expected, helping
to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth.

    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up as a sharp drop in the previous session
attracted some bargain hunters, but a stronger dollar as U.S. President Donald
Trump hinted at a Sino-U.S. trade deal kept the gains in check.
    * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves, Intertek, Morrison and
Smurfit Kappa will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters
calculations.    
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat on Wednesday after recovering from an
initial slide, with the help of a steep drop in sterling, as UK stocks were
weighed down by uncertainty over Brexit as parliament reconvened after a court
ruling against the prime minister.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Crimson Tide                             Half Year Earnings Release
 Norman Broadbent                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Crown Place VCT                          Full Year Earnings Release
 Netcall                                  Full Year Earnings Release
 Yourgene Health                          Full Year Earnings Release
 Octagonal                                Full Year Earnings Release
 London Finance & Investment              Full Year Earnings Release
 Directa Plus                             Half Year Earnings Release
 Marble Point Loan Financing              Half Year Earnings Release
 APQ Global                               Half Year Earnings Release
 Mitchells & Butlers                      Pre-Close Trading Statement 
 Corero Network Security                  Half Year PLC Earnings Release
 Trans-Siberian Gold                      Half Year Earnings Release
 President Energy                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Synairgen                                Half Year Earnings Release
 Xtract Resources                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Northbridge Industrial                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Services                                 
 Goldplat                                 Full Year Earnings Release
 Thruvision Group                         Full Year Earnings Release
 Carnival                                 Q3 Earnings Release
 Mitie Group                              HY Pre-close Trading Statement 
 SSP Group                                Q4 Trading Statement Release
 DFS Furniture                            Full Year Earnings Call
 Carnival                                 Q3 Earnings Call
 Vela Technologies                        Full Year Earnings Release
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
