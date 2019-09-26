UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 points to 7,284 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * SAINSBURY: The chief executive of Britain's Sainsbury's has reaffirmed his commitment to leading the supermarket group, saying a major investor event on Wednesday was not a beauty contest for his potential replacement. * PRUDENTIAL: Professional loan provider will spin off its UK and European insurance and asset management business M&G in October, Britain's largest insurer said in a prospectus published on Wednesday, dividing the insurance giant into two large-cap stocks. * BAE SYSTEMS: British military equipment manufacturer, has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for production of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices held nearly flat after U.S. President Donald Trump said a resolution to the China-U.S. trade rift would come sooner-than-expected, helping to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up as a sharp drop in the previous session attracted some bargain hunters, but a stronger dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a Sino-U.S. trade deal kept the gains in check. * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves, Intertek, Morrison and Smurfit Kappa will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed flat on Wednesday after recovering from an initial slide, with the help of a steep drop in sterling, as UK stocks were weighed down by uncertainty over Brexit as parliament reconvened after a court ruling against the prime minister. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Crimson Tide Half Year Earnings Release Norman Broadbent Half Year Earnings Release Crown Place VCT Full Year Earnings Release Netcall Full Year Earnings Release Yourgene Health Full Year Earnings Release Octagonal Full Year Earnings Release London Finance & Investment Full Year Earnings Release Directa Plus Half Year Earnings Release Marble Point Loan Financing Half Year Earnings Release APQ Global Half Year Earnings Release Mitchells & Butlers Pre-Close Trading Statement Corero Network Security Half Year PLC Earnings Release Trans-Siberian Gold Half Year Earnings Release President Energy Half Year Earnings Release Synairgen Half Year Earnings Release Xtract Resources Half Year Earnings Release Northbridge Industrial Half Year Earnings Release Services Goldplat Full Year Earnings Release Thruvision Group Full Year Earnings Release Carnival Q3 Earnings Release Mitie Group HY Pre-close Trading Statement SSP Group Q4 Trading Statement Release DFS Furniture Full Year Earnings Call Carnival Q3 Earnings Call Vela Technologies Full Year Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)