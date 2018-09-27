FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

3 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points lower at 7,499 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * SKY: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc agreed to sell its 39 percent
stake in Sky PLC to Comcast Corp, the companies said on
Wednesday, a deal that completes the U.S. cable group's takeover and ends Rupert
Murdoch's relationship with the UK-based satellite broadcaster.
    * INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc cut its expectations for revenue from
injectable opioid addiction drug Sublocade on Wednesday and said it had
"substantially underestimated" the delay in getting the drug to patients
although it remained confident of its potential.
    * HALFORDS: British bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords has made
an offer for struggling rival Evans Cycles, Sky News reported on
Wednesday.
    * RIO TINTO: Indonesia's Energy Ministry plans to hold a ceremony on
Thursday to mark the finalisation of a complex $3.9 billion share purchase deal
involving Freeport McMoRan, Rio Tinto and state miner Inalum,
the ministry said in a document.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Thursday as investors focused on the
prospect of tighter markets due to U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter
Iran, which are set to be implemented in November.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held onto earlier losses on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar
trimmed gains after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates as expected
and forecast three more years of economic growth.
    * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, Morrisons Supermarket,
Sumrfit Kappa Group will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, as European
markets edged higher ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the U.S. Federal
Reserve later on Wednesday.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc              HY 2018 Earnings Release
 Halma Plc                                  Q1 Trading Statement
 CMC Markets                                Q2 Pre-close Trading Statement
 RPC Group                                  Pre-close Trading Statement
 Saga Plc                                   HY Results
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado;)
