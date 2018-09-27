UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,499 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * SKY: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc agreed to sell its 39 percent stake in Sky PLC to Comcast Corp, the companies said on Wednesday, a deal that completes the U.S. cable group's takeover and ends Rupert Murdoch's relationship with the UK-based satellite broadcaster. * INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc cut its expectations for revenue from injectable opioid addiction drug Sublocade on Wednesday and said it had "substantially underestimated" the delay in getting the drug to patients although it remained confident of its potential. * HALFORDS: British bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords has made an offer for struggling rival Evans Cycles, Sky News reported on Wednesday. * RIO TINTO: Indonesia's Energy Ministry plans to hold a ceremony on Thursday to mark the finalisation of a complex $3.9 billion share purchase deal involving Freeport McMoRan, Rio Tinto and state miner Inalum, the ministry said in a document. * OIL: Oil prices rose by 1 percent on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of tighter markets due to U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, which are set to be implemented in November. * GOLD: Gold prices held onto earlier losses on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar trimmed gains after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates as expected and forecast three more years of economic growth. * EX-DIVS: Hargreaves Lansdown, Morrisons Supermarket, Sumrfit Kappa Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, as European markets edged higher ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc HY 2018 Earnings Release Halma Plc Q1 Trading Statement CMC Markets Q2 Pre-close Trading Statement RPC Group Pre-close Trading Statement Saga Plc HY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado;)