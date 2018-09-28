FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28

3 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8
points higher at 7,553 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * SHIRE: Japan M&A volumes are set to break a 19-year-old record and steal
the spotlight in Asia this year from cooling Chinese deals, led by blockbuster
takeovers such as Takeda Pharma's 4502.T $62 billion swoop on British drugmaker
Shire.
    * BP: The Trump administration on Thursday eased safety rules on offshore
oil and gas production put in place after the deadly 2010 BP Plc
Deepwater Horizon disaster, as part of its effort to slash regulations and boost
the energy industry.
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that turbine blades of
its problematic Trent 1000 engines were wearing out faster than expected,
grounding additional Boeing Co 787 widebody jets for early
repairs.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to launch a new standalone
consumer bank called Bo to fight industry challengers such as the British app
bank Monzo and digital bank Revolut, Sky News reported.
    * OIL: Oil majors are set to gather in Rio de Janeiro on Friday to unveil
bids for stakes in Brazil's high potential offshore areas ahead of elections
that are casting a cloud of uncertainty over the industry.
    * PRECIOUS: Gold prices inched up on Friday but held near six-week lows hit
in the previous session, as the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. economic data
supported the Federal Reserve's resolve for steady interest rate hikes over the
next year.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, as the pound
was held back by strength in the dollar following a U.S. rate hike and investors
remained nervous on the outcome of Brexit talks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 TLA Worldwide Plc              TLAT.L    HY Earnings Release
 United Utilities Group Plc     UU.L      Trading Statement
 GAN Plc                        GAN.L     HY Earnings Release
 Easyjey Plc                    EZJ.L     Q4 Trading Statement
 
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
