UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29
September 29, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 21 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BOEING: Prime Minister Theresa May told U.S. planemaker Boeing on
Thursday that its behaviour in a trade dispute with Canada's Bombardier
 was undermining its commercial relationship with Britain.
    * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had reached
an agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on pay at
the company's Finsch and Koffiefontein operations, ending a strike at the two
mines.
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc lost a U.S. court appeal on Thursday to overturn an
order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while
selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
.
    * MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT: U.S. credit hedge fund Marathon Asset
Management sees buying opportunities in British non-performing loans as
Britain's economy slows down following its vote to leave the European Union, the
fund's chief executive said on Thursday.
    * UBER: A decision by London's transport regulator to strip Uber
Technologies Inc           of its licence to operate in the city was
"disproportionate" and has put thousands of jobs at risk, British Prime Minister
Theresa May said on Thursday.
    * UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers unexpectedly
edged up to a four-month high in September, although they became gloomier about
the state of their finances, a monthly GfK survey showed.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady early on Friday just above the previous
session's six-week low, supported by a weaker dollar, but remained on course for
their biggest monthly fall this year.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday, with both Brent and U.S. crude set to
chalk up another weekly gain as investors bet that efforts to cut a global glut
are working and that the demand outlook is improving.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,322.82 points on
Thursday, as enthusiasm about U.S. tax reforms and rate hikes dissipated, taking
the wind out of the sails of Britain's banking stocks after earlier gains.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 Styles and Wood                Half Year 2017 Earnings
 Group PLC                      Release
 CVS Group PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                Release
 Carillion PLC                  Half Year 2017 Earnings
                                Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

