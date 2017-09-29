UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BOEING: Prime Minister Theresa May told U.S. planemaker Boeing on Thursday that its behaviour in a trade dispute with Canada's Bombardier was undermining its commercial relationship with Britain. * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on pay at the company's Finsch and Koffiefontein operations, ending a strike at the two mines. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc lost a U.S. court appeal on Thursday to overturn an order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac . * MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT: U.S. credit hedge fund Marathon Asset Management sees buying opportunities in British non-performing loans as Britain's economy slows down following its vote to leave the European Union, the fund's chief executive said on Thursday. * UBER: A decision by London's transport regulator to strip Uber Technologies Inc of its licence to operate in the city was "disproportionate" and has put thousands of jobs at risk, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday. * UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers unexpectedly edged up to a four-month high in September, although they became gloomier about the state of their finances, a monthly GfK survey showed. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady early on Friday just above the previous session's six-week low, supported by a weaker dollar, but remained on course for their biggest monthly fall this year. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday, with both Brent and U.S. crude set to chalk up another weekly gain as investors bet that efforts to cut a global glut are working and that the demand outlook is improving. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,322.82 points on Thursday, as enthusiasm about U.S. tax reforms and rate hikes dissipated, taking the wind out of the sails of Britain's banking stocks after earlier gains. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpu rl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Styles and Wood Half Year 2017 Earnings Group PLC Release CVS Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Carillion PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)