September 3, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 3

2 Min Read

    Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening 1 point
higher at 7,434 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * METRO BANK: Mid-size lenders Metro Bank and Banco de Sabadell's
 TSB are looking to campaign against tough regulations on smaller
banks, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2Q0oCrN
    * THE HUT GROU‎P: British online beauty retailer The Hut Grou‎p is set to
announce plans this week to buy Acheson & Acheson for upto 100 million pounds,
Sky news reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2CbtiYZ
    * ASOS: Stakeholder in online fashion retailer Asos Plc Anders
Povlsen has bought a 10 percent stake in Funding Circle, a small business lender
set to float in the next couple of weeks for up to 2 billion pounds ($2.59
billion), Sky News reported on Saturday. bit.ly/2N5Rlgb
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 7,432.42 points on
Friday, ending the month with its biggest loss in three years as a stronger
pound and broader worries over an escalation in a trade war between the United
States and China dented appetite for UK stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                 FY Results
         Halma                      Trading Statement 
          IQE                           HY Results
 
($1 = 0.7736 pounds)

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
