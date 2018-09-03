UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening 1 point higher at 7,434 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * METRO BANK: Mid-size lenders Metro Bank and Banco de Sabadell's TSB are looking to campaign against tough regulations on smaller banks, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2Q0oCrN * THE HUT GROU‎P: British online beauty retailer The Hut Grou‎p is set to announce plans this week to buy Acheson & Acheson for upto 100 million pounds, Sky news reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2CbtiYZ * ASOS: Stakeholder in online fashion retailer Asos Plc Anders Povlsen has bought a 10 percent stake in Funding Circle, a small business lender set to float in the next couple of weeks for up to 2 billion pounds ($2.59 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday. bit.ly/2N5Rlgb * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 7,432.42 points on Friday, ending the month with its biggest loss in three years as a stronger pound and broader worries over an escalation in a trade war between the United States and China dented appetite for UK stocks. * For more on factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dechra Pharmaceuticals FY Results Halma Trading Statement IQE HY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7736 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)