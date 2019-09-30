UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 30

Healthcare
    Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4
points lower at 7,423
on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc agreed to pay about $6.3 million to settle
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it illegally hired relatives and
friends of foreign government officials in the Asia-Pacific region to help win
or retain investment banking business.
    * BP: BP Plc is preparing to announce that the British oil company's
chief executive officer, Bob Dudley, plans to retire within about 12 months, Sky
News reported on Saturday.
    * GSK/AstraZeneca: GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca both
reported trial results that will likely make their competing drugs available to
a wider group of ovarian cancer patients, possibly helping GSK catch its rival
in a highly contested drug class.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday, as the dollar firmed on easing
fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war after a report that the
United States does not currently plan to de-list Chinese companies from U.S.
stock markets.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Monday after China's factories unexpectedly
ramped up production in September, easing concerns about demand at the world's
largest crude importer amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

    * The UK blue chip index closed up more than 1% on Friday, as exporters were
bolstered by an ailing pound after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at an
interest rate cut, while hopes of a U.S-China trade deal also lifted the mood.

    
