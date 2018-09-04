UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,494 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: ICU Medical Inc's new offer to buy British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc's medical division for 2.8 billion pounds ($3.60 billion) was rejected by Smiths' board, Sky News reported on Monday. * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group Plc is looking to restructure its commercial banking business and cut some senior management positions in an effort to slash costs, Bloomberg reported citing sources. bloom.bg/2CdAp31 * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 7,504.60 points on Monday, starting September on a stronger note as a weaker pound and a bounce across commodity stocks helped British equities outperform continental peers. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Redrow FY Results DS Smith Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)