September 4, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 4

2 Min Read

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower at 7,494 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SMITHS GROUP: ICU Medical Inc's new offer to buy British
engineering firm Smiths Group Plc's medical division for 2.8 billion
pounds ($3.60 billion) was rejected by Smiths' board, Sky News reported on
Monday.
    * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group Plc is looking to
restructure its commercial banking business and cut some senior management
positions in an effort to slash costs, Bloomberg reported citing sources. bloom.bg/2CdAp31

    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 7,504.60 points on Monday,
starting September on a stronger note as a weaker pound and a bounce across
commodity stocks helped British equities outperform continental peers.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    Redrow                        FY Results
  DS Smith                    Trading Statement 
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
