UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 7,443 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Global miner BHP has agreed a $35.2 million deal for a 6.1 percent stake in SolGold PLC, giving it a share in the promising Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador after missing out in an earlier attempt. * WILLIAM HILL: Betting company William Hill Plc's U.S. gambling unit is forming a joint venture with U.S casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O as the British company plans to further expand into the U.S. sports gambling market, Sky News reported on Tuesday. * INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA: Ireland's High Court on Tuesday approved an application by the state's corporate watchdog to appoint inspectors to investigate potentially unlawful conduct at Independent News & Media (INM) , the country's largest newspaper group. * GOLD: Gold edged up on Wednesday, after slipping to a more than one-week low in the previous session, as the dollar eased despite concerns of an escalation in the trade conflict between the United States and China. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, partly reversing a strong jump from the previous day, as the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf coast production was not as strong as initially expected. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.62 percent at 7,457.86 points on Tuesday, amid growing trade war fears and as a drop among mining stocks and a fall in WPP shares weighed. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Berkeley Group Trading Statement Release Barratt Developments Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Gem Diamonds Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)