FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
September 5, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5

2 Min Read

    Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15
points lower at 7,443 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
            
    * BHP: Global miner BHP has agreed a $35.2 million deal for a 6.1
percent stake in SolGold PLC, giving it a share in the promising
Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador after missing out in an earlier attempt.

    * WILLIAM HILL: Betting company William Hill Plc's U.S. gambling
unit is forming a joint venture with U.S casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc
ERI.O as the British company plans to further expand into the U.S. sports
gambling market, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
    * INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA: Ireland's High Court on Tuesday approved an
application by the state's corporate watchdog to appoint inspectors to
investigate potentially unlawful conduct at Independent News & Media (INM)
, the country's largest newspaper group.
    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Wednesday, after slipping to a more than one-week
low in the previous session, as the dollar eased despite concerns of an
escalation in the trade conflict between the United States and China.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, partly reversing a strong jump from the
previous day, as the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf coast production
was not as strong as initially expected.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.62 percent at
7,457.86 points on Tuesday, amid growing trade war fears and as a drop among
mining stocks and a fall in WPP shares weighed.  
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Berkeley Group                     Trading Statement Release
 Barratt Developments               Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Gem Diamonds                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.