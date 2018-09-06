UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,389 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Wednesday it would cut about 650 positions in the United States related to a global restructuring program it announced in July. * CAPITA: British outsourcer Capita has named Ismail Amla, a managing partner at IBM's Global Services division in North America, to the new role of chief growth officer, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2wNQxlI * THOMAS COOK: British tour operator Thomas Cook said it had found a high level of e-coli and staphylococcus bacteria at the hotel in Egypt where two holidaymakers died last month. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group has cut 380 jobs as part of a re-organisation that will also see it create 435 new roles, the bank said on Wednesday, as it gears up to better compete in a market increasingly built around online and mobile services. * OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy is "cautiously optimistic" it will meet a looming deadline for a final investment decision and save its stalled Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, a senior official said on Thursday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is set to scrap plans to reduce its fleet in Ireland after pilots there unanimously backed a deal negotiated by their trade union that provided a breakthrough in the airline's efforts to quell staff protests. * BP: The planned merger of Poland's two largest refiners PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos could restrict competition in the east European country, BP BP.L said in a statement on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton , CRH, Glencore, Land Securities Group, RSA Insurance Group, Shire will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.24 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 7,383.28 points on Wednesday, as big oil stocks fell, though housebuilders were a bright spot following comments from Berkeley Group about the London housing market. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Genus Preliminary 2018 McBride Full Year 2018 Melrose Industries Half Year 2018 McCarthy & Stone Trading Statement Dixons Carphone Q1 2019 Trading Statement Go-Ahead Group Full Year 2017 Earnings Just Group Half Year 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)