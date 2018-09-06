FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6

3 Min Read

    Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,389 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Wednesday it
would cut about 650 positions in the United States related to a global
restructuring program it announced in July.
    * CAPITA: British outsourcer Capita has named Ismail Amla, a
managing partner at IBM's Global Services division in North America, to
the new role of chief growth officer, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2wNQxlI
    * THOMAS COOK: British tour operator Thomas Cook said it had found a
high level of e-coli and staphylococcus bacteria at the hotel in Egypt where two
holidaymakers died last month.
    * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group has cut 380 jobs as part of a
re-organisation that will also see it create 435 new roles, the bank said on
Wednesday, as it gears up to better compete in a market increasingly built
around online and mobile services.
    * OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy is "cautiously optimistic" it will
meet a looming deadline for a final investment decision and save its stalled
Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, a senior official said on Thursday.

    * RYANAIR: Ryanair is set to scrap plans to reduce its fleet in
Ireland after pilots there unanimously backed a deal negotiated by their trade
union that provided a breakthrough in the airline's efforts to quell staff
protests.
    * BP: The planned merger of Poland's two largest refiners PKN Orlen
and Grupa Lotos could restrict competition in the east European
country, BP BP.L said in a statement on Wednesday.
    
    * EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton
, CRH, Glencore, Land Securities Group, RSA
Insurance Group, Shire will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.24 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 7,383.28 points on
Wednesday, as big oil stocks fell, though housebuilders were a bright spot
following comments from Berkeley Group about the London housing market.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Genus                            Preliminary 2018
 McBride                          Full Year 2018
 Melrose Industries               Half Year 2018
 McCarthy & Stone                 Trading Statement 
 Dixons Carphone                  Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Go-Ahead Group                   Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Just Group                       Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
