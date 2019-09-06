UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open slightly lower on Friday, with futures trading down 0.1% at 7260. * SHELL, BP: Think-tank Carbon Tracker said in a report that investment plans by Royal Dutch Shell, BP and ExxonMobil, among others, will not be compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. * SHELL: Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets, which comprises minority stakes in more than 20 fields, operated by local producer Equinor and Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell, for up to $4 billion. * BREXIT: Number of workers hired for permanent jobs through recruitment agencies in Britain fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in August as the Brexit crisis deepened, a survey showed. * BREXIT: If Britain quits the European Union without a deal next month, some checks may need to take place near Ireland's border with British-run Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower, after dropping more than 2% in the previous session, as investors were driven to riskier assets encouraged by stronger U.S. economic data and hopes of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade tensions. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher, with crude benchmarks poised for multi-week gains amid a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, while trade tensions eased after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month. * London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.6% on Thursday as a surge in sterling pushed exporter stocks lower, missing out on a global rally led by growing hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: [\LIVE] * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Berkeley Group BKGH.L Trading Update SIG Plc SHI.L HY Results Ashmore Group ASHM.L Full Year Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)