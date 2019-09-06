London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6

    Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open
slightly lower on Friday, with futures trading down 0.1% at 7260.
    
    * SHELL, BP: Think-tank Carbon Tracker said in a report that investment
plans by Royal Dutch Shell, BP and ExxonMobil, among
others, will not be compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to
limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
    * SHELL: Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas
assets, which comprises minority stakes in more than 20 fields, operated by
local producer Equinor and Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell,
for up to $4 billion.
    * BREXIT: Number of workers hired for permanent jobs through recruitment
agencies in Britain fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in August
as the Brexit crisis deepened, a survey showed.
    * BREXIT: If Britain quits the European Union without a deal next month,
some checks may need to take place near Ireland's border with British-run
Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower, after dropping more than 2% in the
previous session, as investors were driven to riskier assets encouraged by
stronger U.S. economic data and hopes of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade
tensions. 
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher, with crude benchmarks poised for multi-week
gains amid a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, while trade tensions
eased after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month.

    *  London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.6% on Thursday as a surge in sterling pushed
exporter stocks lower, missing out on a global rally led by growing hopes of a
resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
[\LIVE]
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
       Berkeley Group         BKGH.L    Trading Update
           SIG Plc            SHI.L       HY Results
        Ashmore Group         ASHM.L   Full Year Results
 
